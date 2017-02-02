WATCH: Producer Angie Tries Adult Swaddling

February 2, 2017 9:47 AM
Filed Under: adult swaddling, adult wrapping, Health, Otonamaki, Producer Angie

By Sarah Carroll

Yesterday, we told you all about Otonamaki, the new Japanese health fad where adults get “swaddled” like babies in bed sheets.

It’s supposed to help with relaxation and common aches and pains. Mothers who recently gave birth are some of the first to embrace this trend…but OMG it looks so crazy!

Producer Angie agreed to be our guinea pig this morning. We tied her up for a full 20 minutes and broadcast the entire thing on Facebook Live. Take a look!

