Zedd Organizes ‘Welcome’ Concert to Benefit ACLU

By Amanda Wicks

In order to help bolster an organization dedicated to fighting for American civil rights, Zedd has organized a benefit concert for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). Titled “Welcome!” the concert will be held on April 3rd in Los Angeles.

Besides Zedd, numerous artists will perform, including Daya, Halsey, Imagine Dragons, Incubus, Macklemore, Skrillex and Tinashe. More names will be announced as the event gets closer.

Zedd originally began organizing the idea after learning about Donald Trump’s executive order banning residents from seven majority-Muslim countries for 120 days. “As an immigrant myself I feel the need to stand up against the tyranny that threatens our basic human rights,” Zedd explained in a statement. “I’m thrilled to come together with Daya, Halsey, Imagine Dragons, Incubus, Macklemore, Skrillex, Tinashe and many more (to be announced soon) to help raise money for the ACLU, an organization that works daily to defend and preserve the rights guaranteed to us by the constitution.”

Information on tickets will be released at a later date, but interested attendees can register for Welcome! here.