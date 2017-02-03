Best Apps To Download For The Super Bowl

By Sarah Carroll

The Super Bowl is just a couple days away…are you prepared?!

Sure, you gotta make sure your food and booze game is on point. And a great TV is a must!

But this is 2017, folks. The big game has gone high tech in a big way.

Our tech expert Rich DeMuro joined us earlier this morning to talk about some of the best apps you’ll want to download before Super Bowl Sunday.

Want more info? Check out some of Rich’s picks below…

Postmates: This app can deliver almost anything, including alcohol, within 25 minutes here in L.A.

Fox Sports Go: Have you “cut the cord”? You can livestream the entire thing – the game, halftime show, and commercials – without a cable subscription.

Amazon Prime Now: Amazon can hook you up with snacks within two hours and it’s free delivery if you’re a Prime member. No more running out of chips halfway through the game!

Amazon Echo: Alexa can order Pizza Hut or Domino’s just by listening to the sound of your voice. What a time to be alive.

And these are just the tip of the iceberg. Get the full rundown on Rich’s website, RichOnTech.tv.

