Best Super Bowl Party Hacks

February 3, 2017 7:25 AM
By Sarah Carroll

The Super Bowl goes down this Sunday, which means it’s time to party!

Whether you’re throwing an event or just attending one, there’s plenty of ways to party smarter.

The website Ranker posted a list of Super Bowl hacks that will be crucial this weekend.

Some of their tips included:

  1. Use Frozen Water Bottles in Your Cooler Instead of Ice
  2. Eliminate Beer Foam Forever with a Drop of Olive Oil
  3. Keep Your Pitcher Cold by Putting a Cup of Ice in It
  4. If You Run Out of Cooler Space, Store Beer in Your Washing Machine
  5. Bribe Any Pregnant Women You Know to Attend To Convince The Police It’s A Tame Party

Click HERE to check out the entire list!

