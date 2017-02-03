Carson Daly Mornings Compete For The Best Guacamole Recipe

February 3, 2017 10:22 AM
Filed Under: Guacamole, Super Bowl, Super Bowl food

By Sarah Carroll

Thanks to the Super Bowl this weekend, we’ve got food on the brain.

And one of our favorite things to eat during the big game is guacamole.

Phone screener Tamara is particularly proud of her recipe. She makes it practically every week for Taco Tuesday!

Carson also makes a mean guacamole and we had to settle the debate…which one is better?

“Parmesan cheese is my little secret ingredient,” Carson revealed earlier this morning. “Cilantro, a squeeze of lemon. I like a finely diced white onion, salt, pepper. I like a clove of minced garlic.”

Tamara’s version, on the other hand, featured delicious tomatoes and red onion.

They both whipped up a fresh batch for us to taste test this morning, but there could only be one winner…find out who dominated our very first 97.1 AMP Radio #GuacOff!

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

More from Carson Daly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From New Music, Music News, Concerts, Gossip - 97.1 AMP RADIO

Mornings with Carson Daly
Interviews
97.1 Seconds With

Listen Live