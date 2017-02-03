Carson Daly Mornings Compete For The Best Guacamole Recipe

By Sarah Carroll

Thanks to the Super Bowl this weekend, we’ve got food on the brain.

And one of our favorite things to eat during the big game is guacamole.

Phone screener Tamara is particularly proud of her recipe. She makes it practically every week for Taco Tuesday!

Carson also makes a mean guacamole and we had to settle the debate…which one is better?

“Parmesan cheese is my little secret ingredient,” Carson revealed earlier this morning. “Cilantro, a squeeze of lemon. I like a finely diced white onion, salt, pepper. I like a clove of minced garlic.”

Tamara’s version, on the other hand, featured delicious tomatoes and red onion.

They both whipped up a fresh batch for us to taste test this morning, but there could only be one winner…find out who dominated our very first 97.1 AMP Radio #GuacOff!

