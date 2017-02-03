Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Harry Styles Celebrated His Birthday With Adele In Malibu

If you could invite any celeb to your birthday party, wouldn’t Adele be high on the list?

Harry Styles celebrated his 23rd birthday with the Grammy Award-winning singer at Cafe Havana in Malibu at the beginning of February. Cindy Crawford, Tommy Lee, and Cuba Gooding, Jr were there, too.

Tequila was flowing while everyone passed the mic around for karaoke. Sounds like a great time! Happy birthday, Harry!

Perez also talked about…Tamron Hall’s TODAY Show exit has lead to accusation that NBC is whitewashing the show, YouTuber Matt Crawford said he received a message calling him “sexy” from the (totally engaged to someone else) Tom Daley, Michael Buble’s three year-old son is responding well to his cancer treatments, Frank Ocean’s dad is suing him over a Tumblr post, Kylie Minogue called off her engagement, JLo was spotted out with her ex Casper Smart, and Nicki Minaj’s LA mansion got robbed of $200,000 worth of items.

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles