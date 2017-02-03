The BAE Show Artist Spotlight: Martin Garrix

By Desiree Bibayan

DJ extraordinaire pairs up with Dua Lipa to create a new 2017 anthem, Scared To Be Lonely.

MARTIN GARRIX

While most teenagers dream about traveling the world, Martin Garrix was touring the globe at 16. Just a few years ago the Dutch Dj blew away EDM professionals with his track, “Animals.” Even if the song title does not ring a bell, you’ve heard it. “Animals” has been wildly copied, and has been played in every dance club from Los Angeles to the Netherlands. With nearly a billion views on Youtube, yes a billion, Martin Garrix was ready to try something new. He paired up with BeBe Rexha for her hit, “In The Name Of Love” and is following through with his new direction. His latest release is with indie pop babe, Dua Lipa. Together they created what is soon to be a 2017 hit, “Scared To Be Lonely.” With his new title of #1 DJ from DJ Mag, the future looks bright for this young producer musician!