WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel’s NFL Edition Of Mean Tweets

February 3, 2017 6:44 AM
By Sarah Carroll

Football fans are some of the most passionate people out there.

They’re fiercely loyal when it comes to their favorite team and straight-up savage to their rivals.

In honor of this weekend’s Super Bowl, Jimmy Kimmel gathered together some of the biggest names in football for a hilarious edition of Mean Tweets.

Odell Beckham Jr., Tony Romo, Rob Gronkowski, and Russell Wilson were just a few of the good sports taking part in the bit.

“I’m tired of people saying Russell Wilson is too short to play quarterback,” @DrNugget tweeted. “He’s ugly, too.”

Daaaaang, that’s a sick burn! Watch the whole thing below…

