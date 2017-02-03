WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel’s NFL Edition Of Mean Tweets

By Sarah Carroll

Football fans are some of the most passionate people out there.

They’re fiercely loyal when it comes to their favorite team and straight-up savage to their rivals.

In honor of this weekend’s Super Bowl, Jimmy Kimmel gathered together some of the biggest names in football for a hilarious edition of Mean Tweets.

Odell Beckham Jr., Tony Romo, Rob Gronkowski, and Russell Wilson were just a few of the good sports taking part in the bit.

“I’m tired of people saying Russell Wilson is too short to play quarterback,” @DrNugget tweeted. “He’s ugly, too.”

Daaaaang, that’s a sick burn! Watch the whole thing below…

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram