Where To Get Super Bowl Food & Drink Specials In Los Angeles

Many locations around Los Angeles are offering great food and drink specials in honor of the Super Bowl! So, if you’re a die hard fan, or are just coming for fun, enjoy these deals across town.





Plan Check Kitchen + Bar

1800 Sawtelle Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90025

(310) 444-1411

www.plancheck.com 1800 Sawtelle BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90025(310) 444-1411 Los Angeles’ popular eatery Plan Check Kitchen + Bar, with locations on Sawtelle, Fairfax, in Downtown and in Santa Monica, invites football fans to indulge in exclusive food and drink specials while watching and rooting for their teams for the Super Bowl. With each plan check equipped with multiple TV’s, you’ll be in good hands while catching all the action. Snacks include beer battered onion rings for $6, chicken wings (6 for $10, 12 for $18, and 18 for $27) slathered in housemade BBQ sauce, spicy buffalo sauce, Korean or habanero sauce, as well as Green Chili Carnitas Fries, and pork belly chorizo nachos. For drinks, specials include their Slow and Low Old Fashioned for just $4, or house red and white wine for $5, and a pilsner for just $2.





Public School

Multiple Locations

www.psontap.com Multiple Locations Public School, with multiple Locations in Downtown LA 213, Culver City 310, Sherman Oaks 818 will be having a special Super Bowl viewing party with specials! Watch the game and party with them in their bar! They’ll be offering Super Sunday Stadium Box specials, including beer flights, bacon cheddar tots, naked wings, pizza, door prices and giveaways and much more.





Hache LA

3319 Sunset Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90026

(323) 928-2963

www.hachela.com 3319 Sunset BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90026(323) 928-2963 Grab a seat at the new age burger stand to watch the Falcons and Patriots showdown in Houston, and kick off with a Pitcher of Mama’s Little Yella Pils to split between you and friends. Then, bite down on delicious Super Bowl Secret Fries like the Patriots Fries made with gruyere, caramelized onions, mustard and mayonnaise and the Falcon Fries with 4 chile mix, garlic mayonnaise and queso fresco. Want some good luck for your team? Order up the Karma Burger topped with Karma sauce, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions on a No. 19 bun. If you are getting heated with the current score, cool down and spoon up a bite of Wisconsin Frozen Custard with flavors like Bananas Foster and Cookie Butter. No matter who you root for, HACHÉ LA is rooting for you on Super Bowl Sunday, with great dining and drinking specials that are sure score!





Shutters on the Beach

Lobby Lounge

1 Pico Blvd

Santa Monica, CA 90405

(310) 587-1717

www.shuttersonthebeach.com Lobby Lounge1 Pico BlvdSanta Monica, CA 90405(310) 587-1717 If you’re on the west side, head to Shutters On The Beach for great Super Bowl offerings, including their Touchdown Cocktail made with Jim Beam, ginger liquor, honey, lemon, ginger beer, angostura bitters, as well as a Buffalo Mozzarella Cheese Sandwich and Vine tomato Soup. Buffalo wings with a Gorgonzola Cheese Dip/ Ranch will also be available in the Lobby Lounge.





K Ramen. Burger. Beer

702 Americana Way, 2nd Floor

Glendale, CA 91210

(818) 741-2701

www.sbe.com 702 Americana Way, 2nd FloorGlendale, CA 91210(818) 741-2701 Stop by the Americana at Brand and visit K Ramen. Burger. Beer for Super Bowl specials this year! They’ll be offering a special: 1 lb. of K Ramen fried chicken confit, dressed spicy & sweet

served with a side of charred green onion-blue cheese dipping sauce with a pitcher of Kirin Beer, all for $29.





Hotel Casa Del Mar

Lobby Lounge

1910 Ocean Way

Santa Monica, CA 90405

(310) 581-5533

www.hotelcasadelmar.com Lobby Lounge1910 Ocean WaySanta Monica, CA 90405(310) 581-5533 Hotel Casa Del Mar is a great option to watch the big game on Sunday! Super Bowl offerings at Hotel Casa Del Mar include stadium food and beverage offerings in the lobby like First Down Beef Sliders, Super Chili Bowl, hot dogs, as well as $48 mix buckets of six beers. You can also book lobby Cabanas for private Super Bowl watching parties.





Hyperion Public

12969 Ventura Blvd

Studio City, CA 91604

(818) 464-3750

www.hyperionpublic.com 12969 Ventura BlvdStudio City, CA 91604(818) 464-3750 Hyperion Public’s Studio City and Silver Lake’s locations will also be taking part in the excitement of the big game! With brunch, bottomless mimosas, drink specials and dinner options, the Super Bowl party planned for Falcons and Patriots fans alike here will be held throughout the entire day with every screen showing the Big Game. Start with a healthy plate of eggs for brunch or the Deluxe Breakfast Sandwich with two eggs, cheddar, jack, arugula, tomato and Applewood smoked bacon. Then, power up with tomato juice, or in Hyperion Public’s case, a Bloody Mary with vodka and Hyperion House Made Mary Mix. Before the game, partake in bottomless mimosas for only $15 (offered until 3pm). When the game starts, the countdown to Happy Hour is on, because from 4pm to 7pm, right in the thick of the game, Hyperion Public will offer PBR and Tecate for only $4, Bud Light and Corona for $5, all Draft Beers for $6, and a beer/shot for just $10. Throw in an Old Fashioned, Moscow Mule, Flaming Greyhound and Dark & Stormy for only $7 each, and you have game day specials that are not to be missed! But, happy hour food like Grilled Cheese for $5, Hyperion Wings (Spicy Blueberry or Buffalo) for $6, and Sliders with Angus beef, cheddar, pickled onion and Sriracha aioli for $7 are a major draw too. After halftime, dine on items like the Fried Chicken & Biscuits with two fried chicken thighs and a fried chicken breast, marinated in HP’s blend of spices and buttermilk for 12 hours, dredged in flour and more spices, and fried to perfection, served with from scratch buttermilk biscuits and sides like bacon coleslaw and the HP Chili Dog.





Spireworks

1061 Broxton Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90024

(424) 220-6299

www.spireworks.com 1061 Broxton AveLos Angeles, CA 90024(424) 220-6299 On Super Bowl Sunday, join Spireworks with locations in the Westwood Village and Eagle Rock! SpireWorks Catering will please any Patriot or Falcon fan with Signature Sandwiches, Salads and Rice Bowls like the Bangkok with tamarind chutney, yellow curry aioli, green onion shreds, Thai coconut curry crumble, and pickled red peppers with sambal, the Istanbul with cabernet tomatoes, cucumber spirals, Zaatar Labneh, pickled red onions, and Zaatar Shaker or the Little Italy with fresh basil leaf, cabernet tomatoes, yellow squash spirals, tomato jam, pesto panko crunch, and shaved parmesan. Order up the New York, comprised of Russian dressing, sauerkraut, shaved parmesan, cucumber spirals, angel hair beets, and New York Shaker, or chomp on the Peking with hoisin sauce, green onion shreds, crispy onions, angel hair carrots, cucumber spirals, and Rayu Shaker. Their Catering is perfect for Super Bowl fans of 10 or more. Order before or the day of Super Bowl LI, and get Free SpireCakes with your order, with choices like the Banana Cream Pie, Tiramisu, a decadent Chocolate Ganache, creamy Dulce de Leche, Honey Mascarpone, and Strawberry Shortcake.





Venice Whaler

10 West Washington Boulevard

Venice, CA 90292

(310) 821-8737

www.venicewhaler.com 10 West Washington BoulevardVenice, CA 90292(310) 821-8737 Score points with friends and family by taking them to the Venice Whaler on Super Bowl Sunday, where kicking off game day by the sand is truly fantasy football! Grab a seat early, because you get Brunch (offered until 2pm) with tasty specials like the chicken & waffles, a Muscle Beach scramble with egg whites, bacon, spinach and avocado, or the braised beef hash with fried eggs, shredded potato and avocado crema. Pair those items with the Bloody Mary Bar, where you can build-your-bloody with a choice of Svedka vodka, St. George Chili vodka or Mama’s Boy Sweet & Spicy tequila, topped with fixings of your choosing for only $14. The Venice Whaler will offer $6 Patron Reposado Shots to all patrons when any team scores a touchdown also! Lastly, make sure to “Buy A Football Box” for your chance to win a Large Flat Screen TV based on the final scores of Super Bowl LI. With the Big Game playing downstairs, upstairs and on surround sound, and specials like these, there isn’t any other place to watch the final showdown on Super Bowl Sunday!

