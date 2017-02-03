Win Tickets to Beyond Wonderland All Weekend From AMP Radio

February 3, 2017 3:00 PM

For the seventh installment of Beyond Wonderland, embark on a wondrous new voyage into the ethereal Endless Sea! Featuring Alison Wonderland, Bro Safari, Chris Lake, Diplo, GTA, Hardwell, illennium, Markus Schulz, MK, NGHTMRE, Paul Van Dyk, Rezz, Sander Van Doorn, Shiba San, Simon Patterson, Snails, Tommy Trash, Yellow Claw, and many more.

Dance music’s most prominent artists, brand-new stage designs, eccentric, costumed characters, and stimulating art installations await you in an underwater world of imagination where anything is possible.

To win, listen to AMP Radio during the hours listed below!

Friday:              6p, 7p, 8p, 9p, 10p, 11p

Saturday:        7a, 9a, 11a, 12p, 1p, 3p, 5p, 6p, 7p, 9p, 10p, 11p

Sunday:           8a, 9a, 10a, 12p, 1p, 2p, 4p, 5p, 6p, 8p, 10p, 11p

Beyond Wonderland returns to its original home at the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino, CA on Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25! Check out the full lineup and festival experience at www.beyondwonderland.com.

