Best Things To Do For Singles On Valentines Day In Los Angeles

Yes, Valentine’s Day is all about hearts, roses and love, but if you’re single on Valentine’s Day, there’s plenty to do. You are not the only single guy or girl out there, and there are many other things to do on Valentine’s Day if you are single. Celebrate the day your own way by treating yourself or select from one of the options below of fun activities to do on Valentine’s Day for Los Angeles singles.



Pamper Yourself By Getting A Massage





Soothe

7998 Santa Monica Blvd.

West Hollywood, CA 90046

(800) 960-7668

www.soothe.com 7998 Santa Monica Blvd.West Hollywood, CA 90046(800) 960-7668 Forget the fact that you are single on Valentine’s Day and treat yourself to a massage at the comfort of your own home. Soothe on-demand massage delivers a licensed, vetted, certified massage therapist to your home, office or hotel room, with as little as 60-minutes advance notice. Services include Swedish, deep tissue, sports and pre-natal massages for individuals and couples. Massages vary in treatment lengths from one hour to 2 hours with no need to tip. You can either book your massage through their app, on their website or via the toll-free concierge number (800) 960-7668.



Daring Activity With Dinner





Trapeze School and The Albright

Santa Monica Pier

200 Santa Monica Pier

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 458-8900

www.santamonica.com Santa Monica Pier200 Santa Monica PierSanta Monica, CA 90401(310) 458-8900 Now is the perfect time to take advantage of the Santa Monica Pier’s activities before the summer crowds. Grab a group of friends, or fly solo, at the Trapeze School, where you’ll learn the basics of flying and even get to test out some new tricks. From there, walk down to The Albright and enjoy refreshing craft beers and wine options from their extensive local menu, to pair with a delicious seafood meal. The casual Pier location, communal tables and order-at-the front service, offer up the perfect laid-back atmosphere for a solo or friendly meal.



Take A Cooking Class





Cozymeal

Multiple Locations

www.cozymeal.com Multiple Locations Grab your friends and ditch the crowded, couple-filled restaurant scene this Valentine’s Day for a more unique, hands-on dining experience. For singles looking to meet new people and expand their culinary skills this Valentine’s Day, Cozymeal offers cooking classes throughout Los Angeles. Opt for a unique hands-on experience with a sushi making lesson ($149/person) with Chef Taka, and learn to make authentic sushi rolls with other local singles.



Go On A Hike!





Temescal Canyon

15900 Pacific Coast Hwy

Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

(310) 840-2187

www.address.com 15900 Pacific Coast HwyPacific Palisades, CA 90272(310) 840-2187 Spend the day outdoors and connect with nature on one of the many hikes across the city. Head up to the Palisades and do the Temescal Canyon loop or in Hollywood at the Runyon Canyon Loop. Then, stop off for a juice at Juice Crafters afterwards. Or, if you are feeling more adventurous, try the Eaton Canyon Trail with its 40-foot waterfall or Malibu Creek State Park. Related: Best Places To Go Hiking In Los Angeles



Experience Some Live Entertainment





Love Hurts – The Moth

Los Globos

3040 Sunset Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90026

(323) 666-6669

www.themoth.org Los Globos3040 Sunset Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90026(323) 666-6669 Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2017, The Moth is a nonprofit dedicated to the art and craft of storytelling. Since its launch, it has presented over 20,000 true personal stories, all told live, without notes, in front of an audience. On Valentine’s Day, The Moth with Media Sponsor: KCRW will produce their “LOVE HURTS” live storytelling event with tales about the painful pleasure of love. Prepare a five-minute tale of your personal anguish of love story in hopes to be chosen or sit back and enjoy the stories in the audience. More information can be found here.

Have A Beer





Tony’s Darts Away

1710 W Magnolia Blvd.

Burbank, CA 91506

(818) 253-1710

www.tonys.la 1710 W Magnolia Blvd.Burbank, CA 91506(818) 253-1710 This Valentine’s Day, Tony’s Darts Away will be giving away small, potted cacti with every order of Alesmith Brewing Company’s My Bloody Valentine, because sometimes love just hurts. This red-blooded brew has notes of caramel, toast, and bittersweet chocolate balance an intense bouquet of floral hop aromas whose finish leaves a pleasant, full-bodied sweetness. So don’t be alone on V-day, grab (but watch your fingers!) a cactus and beer available while supplies last.



Visit A Museum





Multiple Museums

Various Locations Various Locations Many museums across Los Angeles offer free admission every day of the week. On Valentine’s Day, why not visit an exciting museum and see some of the world’s most interesting art, exhibits and installations? From The Broad Museum to The Getty Villa and The Getty Museum, visit out list of the Best Museums Offering Free Admission In Los Angeles



Valentine’s Day Bash





Angel City Brewery

216 Alameda St.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(213) 622-1261

www.angelcitybrewery.com 216 Alameda St.Los Angeles, CA 90012(213) 622-1261 This Valentine’s Day, Angel City Brewery wants to treat the broken-hearted and wiped-out thumb-swipers of LA to a big-top themed day of sips, shows, and sweets at their anti-Valentine’s Day bash, Broken Hearts Circus February 12, 1-7 pm. Guests will enjoy live music by See-Ya, Supertall Paul, and Blackwater Jukebox and circus-themed acts such as comedic clowns, acrobats, and dancers. No matter what beer lovers clink too, whether it be to Love Stinks! or Love Struck!, a pint of Sunbather is the perfectly hoppy yet tart beer to order.



Anti-Valentine’s Day / Singles Party





Rock & Reilly’s

8911 Sunset Blvd.

West Hollywood, CA 90069

(310) 360-1400

www.rockandreillys.com 8911 Sunset Blvd.West Hollywood, CA 90069(310) 360-1400 Single on Valentine’s Day and not over your ex? Rock & Reilly’s West Hollywood and Downtown locations is inviting all singles to bring a picture of their ex, shred it and get a shot on the house! While you are there, stay for some Irish Nachos and enjoy the company of other heartbroken singles.





The Anti-Valentine’s Day Party

Museum of Broken Relationships

6751 Hollywood Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

(323) 892-1200

www.brokenships.la Museum of Broken Relationships6751 Hollywood Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90028(323) 892-1200 From 7pm-9:30pm, the Museum of Broken Relationships in Hollywood will be hosting their annual Anti-Valentine’s Day Party. This year’s Anti-V-Day-bash will offer guests access to all of the museum’s exhibits plus a fantastic assortment of entertainment including: DJ, food trucks, cash bar, ‘wall o’ break-ups’, special raffle and more, that’s sure to make you forget about this whole true love thing. Tickets are just $27 and include one complimentary drink ticket per entry.





Sycamore Tavern

Sycamore Tavern

7038 Sunset Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

(323) 467-7038

www.sycamoretavern.com Sycamore Tavern7038 Sunset Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90028(323) 467-7038 Sycamore Tavern is teaming up with the Hooch app to host a “Bring Your Singles” party on Valentine’s Day. At 10,000 square feet, Sycamore Tavern has plenty of space for your whole crew so round up your single friends and enjoy drink specials like the $8 French Kiss champagne cocktail all night long. Viva Tequila and the DJ will keep you dancing the night



Dance The Night Away





Los Angeles Union Station

800 N Alameda St.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(213) 683-6729

www.unionstationla.com 800 N Alameda St.Los Angeles, CA 90012(213) 683-6729 On Valentine’s Day, Union Station’s Historic Ticketing Hall will be transformed into a romantic ballroom, with a special evening of tango. Presented by Metro Art, the evening will feature a free tango lesson, a milonga (tango social dancing), accompanied by a live orchestra Tangótico, led by composer, arranger and producer Matias Piegari and a stirring dance performance by top tango performers Carlos Barrionuevo & Mayte Valdes. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. with the dance lesson at 8 p.m. and the Milonga at 8:30. The live orchestra will begin at 9 p.m. and will continue until 10:30 p.m.



Visit A Free Fitness/Wellness Class





Have Body Wellness

12304 Santa Monica Blvd. #200

Los Angeles, CA 90025

(310) 453-1221

www.havebodywellness.com 12304 Santa Monica Blvd. #200Los Angeles, CA 90025(310) 453-1221 Forget the fact that you are single on Valentine’s day and take care of your body and mind with a free fitness/wellness class at Have Body Wellness. The Santa Monica/Brentwood neighborhood studio will be offering free admission to their new classes including: meditation, restorative yoga, restorative pilates, yoga and pilates springboard classes, for two weeks kicking off on Valentine’s Day.



Single Appreciation Day Party





Single Appreciation Day

Franklin & Co. Tavern

5923 Franklin Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90068

(323) 463-1552

www.franklinandcotavern.com Franklin & Co. Tavern5923 Franklin Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90068(323) 463-1552 Located in Franklin Village, the retro-chic Franklin & Co. Tavern is hosting a Single Appreciation Day party for all those singles without a special someone on Valentine’s Day. Celebrate being single by bringing a picture of an ‘ex’ to cut up or shred at the bar and enjoy happy hour deals on drinks and shots. After the party, it lands on their weekly movie night and they will be screening, in the theme of love, “Bonnie & Clyde.”



Singles Night Celebration





Single’s Night

Tiki No

4657 Lankershim Blvd.

North Hollywood, CA 91602

(818) 766-0116

www.tikinola.com Tiki No4657 Lankershim Blvd.North Hollywood, CA 91602(818) 766-0116 This Valentine’s Day, Tiki No is presenting Singles Night from 5 p.m. -2 a.m in North Hollywood. The event will include a chocolate fountain, food by The Grilled Cheese Truck, cocktails like the Bayou Rum Cocktail and My Bloody Valentine, as well as drink specials for ladies by beverage director Simon Jones.



See A Film!





iPic Theatres

10840 Wilshire Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90024

(310) 307-7003

www.ipictheaters.com 10840 Wilshire BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90024(310) 307-7003 Why not enjoy a great film on Valentine’s Day? This year, visit Los Angeles’ most exclusive and over the top theatre to see a recent movie. iPic theatres offers huge comfortable chairs, waiters that will deliver food to your seat and delicious cocktails!



Laugh Your Head Off





Iliza Shlesinger

The Wilshire Ebell Theatre

4401 W 8th St

Los Angeles, CA 90005

(323) 939-0126

www.ebellla.org The Wilshire Ebell Theatre4401 W 8th StLos Angeles, CA 90005(323) 939-0126 On Valentine’s Day, comedian Iliza Shlesinger will be offering up her take on love, culture, dating, and everything else going on in the world. Get yourself a ticket, and prepare to laugh all night long!