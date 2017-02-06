Fans Can Go Inside The Forbidden Forest of Harry Potter

by Crystal Zahler

Harry Potter fans really will be able to explore inside the Forbidden Forest at the Watford-based Harry Potter Studio Tour in the UK this spring!

Thanks to the tour’s 5th year anniversary, J.K. Rowling’s home to many mystical creatures from the series will be created! Some of the same crew members that worked on Harry Potter sets are building the Forest, which will have 19 huge trees for visitors to walk under. Not to mention a weather system controlled by visitors too!

The whole area seems to be shaping up to be just as realistic as other parts of the tour like Diagon Alley. But full size models of a Hippogriff, Buckbeak, and even the terrifying Aragog, the Acromantula are definitely going to be crazy (and awesome) to see in person.

Angelenos, don’t get too disappointed just yet, this only means that Universal Studios Hollywood has to step up their game! We can only hope that a Forbidden Forest gets added to our Harry Potter world, here in LA too!