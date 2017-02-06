Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Emma Stone And Jonah Hill Reunite For Netflix Miniseries

Emma Stone and Jonah Hill were AMAZING in ‘SuperBad’ but that was way back in 2007 and honestly, it’s time for a reunion.

Netflix is making it happen – the two actors have signed on to star in a miniseries called ‘Maniac’. It’s based off a Norweigan series of the same name and follows two characters who escape from a mental hospital into their own fantasy worlds.

The series will start production in New York City on August 15.

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles