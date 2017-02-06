This Week in Sports: Patriots 2, Redcoats 0

by Brian Bernstein

What did we just witness? Was that the greatest Super Bowl collapse of all time? Or was that the greatest come back of all time? With so many records broken tonight, lets just leave it at, “I don’t believe what I just saw,” to quote Jack Buck.

Super Bowl LI (51) will go down as one of the greatest championship games of all time, but lets get one thing clear, it wasn’t. It was never a good game. For three quarters the game was dominated by one team, and then the last 19-minutes the other team took control.

The Atlanta Falcons entered the fourth up 28-9 in a game that seemed out of reach for any comeback. Then came the ridiculous catch by Falcons star wide receiver Julio Jones along the sideline that everyone assumed was setting up for the final nail in the coffin. Deep in New England territory the Falcons reached back with their hammer, held the nail steady, swung, and WHAM, hammered their thumb instead.

The 2016 NFL MVP, Falcons QB Matt Ryan, was sacked and the ensuing play was killed by a holding penalty that knocked the birds out of field goal range. Instead of taking an11-point lead, the Patriots drove 91-yards for the game tying touchdown and two-point conversion to force the first ever overtime in Super Bowl history.

The Pats won the toss, marched down the field and won their fifth Super Bowl, making Tom Brady and Bill Belichick the winningest QB/coach duo in NFL history with five titles each.

Don’t get it twisted people, although this game became exciting, had plenty of records set and Super Bowl firsts, this was not a good game. There was no seesaw battle; it was one team dominating for a long portion of the game and then the other team having its turn. The Dirty Birds went up 28-3 before crashing down to earth like the meteor that killed the dinosaurs.

After all the confetti settled, one thing was confirmed, there is no better quarterback/coach duo in the history of the NFL better than Brady/Belicheck. Seven Super Bowl appearances with five victories.

The Patriots reign once again.

Los Angeles Lakers (17-36):

Friday was a sad day for the Lakers and their fans. For the past 16-years they were the franchise with the most wins in NBA history, but after a few pathetic seasons they were forced to pass the torch to Boston after a 113-107 loss to the Celtics.

I mean fate couldn’t have set it up any better. The biggest rivalry in basketball and the franchises with the most championships and wins just so happen to face-off against each other the night they are tied for most wins ever? Wow.

Perhaps the greatest news to come out of Laker-land is the hiring of Magic Johnson to assist president and part owner Jennie Buss with all areas of basketball and business operations. He just may be the knight in shinning armor to pull the purple and gold out of the mud and back into the penthouse.

Los Angeles Clippers (31-20):

The Clippers have lost four of their previous five games and continue to struggle while star point guard Chris Paul remains sidelined recovering from thumb surgery.

Injuries have plagued this team for years but could be saved if they can pull off a monumental trade for New York Knicks all-star Carmelo Anthony.

The problem steams from Anthony and his no-trade-clause, meaning Melo can veto any trade the Knicks agree to terms on. However, if the Clippers can trade for him without giving up CP3, Blake Griffin, or DeAndre Jordan, they would be stupid not to take the deal.

Melo is still one of the best scorers in this league and would be an asset to the Clips. Besides Paul, they have no other closer, but Melo can be that second player taking a lot of pressure off the rest of the team down the stretch.

The Clips need to continue to grind out games and win match-ups against sub-par teams until they can get healthy again.