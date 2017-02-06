Win Tickets to the AMP Radio GRAMMY Party with John Legend + Tickets to The GRAMMYs at 5pm

This week we’re hooking you up with tickets to the AMP Radio GRAMMY Party with John Legend at The Grammy Museum!
PLUS every day at 5pm, McCabe is hooking you up with tickets to the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards!
Performers include: John Legend, Bruno Mars, Adele, Chance the Rapper, Daft Punk, The Weeknd, Alicia Keys, Anderson .Paak
To win listen during the hours listed below!
Monday: 7a, 8a, 9a, 11a, 12p, 1p, 3p, 4p, 5p, 7p, 8p, 9p, 11p
Tuesday: 7a, 8a, 9a, 10a, 12p, 1p, 2p, 4p, 5p, 6p, 7p, 8p, 10p
Wednesday: 7a, 8a, 9a, 10a, 11a, 1p, 2p, 3p, 4p, 5p, 7p, 8p, 9p, 11p
Thursday: 7a, 8a, 9a, 10a, 12p, 1p, 2p, 4p, 5p, 6p, 8p, 9p, 10p
Friday: 7a, 8a, 9a, 10a, 11a, 12p, 5p
You can also enter to win tickets to the AMP Radio GRAMMY Party right here on ampradio.com!
CLICK HERE TO ENTER TO WIN