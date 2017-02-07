Booker’s Bachelor Breakdown: Nick Eliminates Six Women In One Episode

By Sarah Carroll

A total bloodbath went down on The Bachelor last night and there’s no one more excited about it than our very own recapper Booker!

“Typically, they get rid of one, maybe two people,” he told Producer Angie earlier this morning. “Last night, they dropped six girls, which you’ve heard on my updates…let’s get to the main four. And as they cut them…you could just watch and tell which donkeys were going to go home.”

Jasmine was one of the unlucky ones who was cut Monday night and Booker thinks it’s because she came on way too strong. For example, she admitted she wanted to choke Nick, but in an endearing sort of way. Um…what?!

Danielle L. also got the boot, which Booker predicted a couple of weeks ago.

“I told you guys, the nail salon girl never gets the guy. That never happens. I don’t know, it just doesn’t work out.”

Somehow super-villain Corinne managed to survive another elimination, but Booker doesn’t think she’ll be around for much longer.

“She’ll be gone, I’ll call it next week, because everyone hates her. She’s just there for fun and ratings and he doesn’t like her. But he should end up with her because I don’t like either one of them!”

And according to Booker, that’s the major dilemma plaguing this season of The Bachelor.

“He’s so slimy,” Booker complained. “I don’t like this guy, therefore I don’t wish him upon any of the girls on the show.”

