Desiigner Announces 2017 Tour Dates

Desiigner has announced North American tour dates for 2017.

The run kicks off on April 2nd in Seattle, WA. Desiigner is also set to play select festival dates overseas in July.

Tickets go on-sale this Friday, February 10th at 10:00 am local time.

Check out the “Panda” rapper’s full tour itinerary below.

4/2 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

4/4 Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

4/5 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

4/7 San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

4/9 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory

4/10 Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

4/11 Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

4/13 Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

4/16 Dallas, TX @ @ South Side Music Hall

4/17 Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom

4/18 Austin, TX @ Mohawk

4/19 Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

4/21 New Orleans, LA @ Republic NOLA

4/24 Orlando, FL @ Venue 578

4/25 Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage Theatre

4/27 Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

5/1 Detroit, MI @ The Majestic

5/2 Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

5/3 Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

5/9 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

5/10 Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

5/11 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club (tickets on sale 2/9)

5/12 Philadelphia, PA @ Trocadero Theatre

5/15 New York, NY @ PlayStation Theater

5/16 Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre

Festival Dates

7/6 Frauenfeld, Switzerland @ Openair Frauenheld

7/7 Liège, Belgium @ Les Ardentes

7/8 Gräfenhainichen, Germany @ Splash! Festival

7/12 Moscow, Russia @ Yotaspace

