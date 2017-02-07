Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Lauren Juaregui Threw Shade At People Enjoying Super Bowl LI

February 7, 2017 11:27 AM By Perez Hilton's Daily Update
Not everyone is down with the Super Bowl, and Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Juaregui is one of them.

She threw shade at people enjoying Super Bowl LI, calling the game a distraction from the political events happening in the world.

Twitter dragged her for the comment, pointing out that it’s OK to use ‘distractions’ (including selfies, concerts, and award shows) to escape once in a while.

Lauren issued an apology saying she understands that escapism is important, but she’s just not interested in sports and got really passionate in the moment.

Perez also talked about…details of how Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter critically injured in an ATV accident, Lady Gaga’s halftime show was the 2nd most watched halftime show ever, Katy Perry is performing new music at the Grammys, Johnny Depp fired his agent because he can’t pay him commissions fees, rumor has it Drake and JLo might be over, Madonna adopted twins from Malawi, Kanye deleted all mentions of Trump from his social media because he doesn’t like what Trump’s done in his first weeks as President, Bill O’Reilly called Putin a killer, New England Patriots’ Martellus Bennett won’t go to the White House because he doesn’t like Trump, and the organizers of the Women’s March are planning a Day-Without-Women style strike.

