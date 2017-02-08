Flaming Hot Cheeto Bagels: The Only Thing We Want to Eat for Breakfast

by Crystal Zahler
A Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Bagel literally made with actual Cheetos is here and it looks… fire.
Introducing our 💥NEW FLAMING 🔥🔥HOT Cheetoo Bagel🙀🙀🙌🏻Perfect with either our NEW COOL RANCH CREAM CHEESE or for the brave,🙀😳Our NEW GHOST CHILI PEPPER CREAM CHEESE. AH CALIENTE‼️AVAILABLE TODAY‼️🙌🏻💥
Check out that beautiful red and orange bagel! They recommend you pair the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Bagel with their Ranch Cream Cheese, which makes it sound even better.
The Bagel Nook in New Jersey is where the bagel was born along with other viral sensations like their Oreo Bagel.
If you can’t make a quick trip to Jersey just yet, here are more pics of their magical and tasty looking creations. From a French Toast flavor (w/ Peanut Butter cream cheese) to the prettiest heart shaped bagels for V-Day they have unbelievable options.
LOOK WHATS BACK‼️‼️ REESES OVERLOAD😻😻 FRENCH TOAST BAGEL WITH PEANUT BUTTER CREAM CHEESE WITH REESES 🙌🏻👌🏻🔥😜 AVAILABLE THIS WEEKEND💯‼️‼️
Are you ready for ❤Valentine's Day❤ starting February 1st we will have heart bagels‼️ place your orders now so you can give that special someone the perfect gift💕
They also have a Fruity Pebbles Bagel with Cotton Candy cream cheese! What is life!
Feast your 👀on this beauty!! FRUITY PEBBLE BAGEL WITH COTTON CANDY CREAM CHEESE 🙀😻😋👅👅