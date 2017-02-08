Flaming Hot Cheeto Bagels: The Only Thing We Want to Eat for Breakfast

by Crystal Zahler

A Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Bagel literally made with actual Cheetos is here and it looks… fire.

Check out that beautiful red and orange bagel! They recommend you pair the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Bagel with their Ranch Cream Cheese, which makes it sound even better.

The Bagel Nook in New Jersey is where the bagel was born along with other viral sensations like their Oreo Bagel.

Oreo bagel with Oreo cream cheese and Oreos inside. Hello all of my daily calories in one bagel 👋🏻🍪🏃🏼 A photo posted by hannah ouimet (@hannahbeury) on May 4, 2016 at 10:09am PDT

If you can’t make a quick trip to Jersey just yet, here are more pics of their magical and tasty looking creations. From a French Toast flavor (w/ Peanut Butter cream cheese) to the prettiest heart shaped bagels for V-Day they have unbelievable options.

They also have a Fruity Pebbles Bagel with Cotton Candy cream cheese! What is life!