Producer Angie Shares Valentine’s Day Planning Pro-Tips

By Sarah Carroll

T-minus 6 days until Valentine’s Day…do you have a plan yet?!

This is the one day of the year you DON’T want to drop the ball when it comes to your significant other.

Luckily, Thrillist has got us covered. They posted a few tips for those of us who don’t have a clue where to start when it comes to planning the perfect date night.

1. Start putting money aside now: Just $10 bucks a day will be a major help when the bill comes.

2. Insta-stalk your S.O.: If you’re in a new relationship and have no idea what to do, check out their Instagram or Snapchat to find out their favorite hobbies or spots in Los Angeles.

3. Make a restaurant reservation ASAP: You know what isn’t sexy? Waiting two hours for a table. Save yourself the embarrassment by booking a reservation right this very minute.

4. Test run any homemade meal ideas: Cooking for your S.O. is super romantic, but maybe try out the recipe first before subjecting your bae to it?

5. Book in advance with a florist: Stores majorly jack up the prices of roses on Valentine’s Day, so either order them early or go with a less traditional, but equally beautiful flower. Thrillist suggests red tulips!

