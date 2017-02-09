Carson Daly Mornings Debate The Car Wash Greeting Card

By Sarah Carroll

February 14 is one of the most romantic days of the year.

It’s a special time when you can truly show the one you love exactly how you feel.

Millions of Americans will go out to fancy dinners, others will spoil their S.O. with lavish gifts, and some will pop the big question.

Booker has been preparing for the holiday in a somewhat unique way…he purchased his girlfriend a greeting card at, wait for it, a car wash!

First off, who even knew car washes sold cards?!

In his defense, it’s the thought that counts. He’s so prepared with several days to spare!

But is it slightly less romantic because it seems like the purchase was an afterthought?

That’s what the morning show and our loyal listeners debated earlier this morning. Take a listen:

