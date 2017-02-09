Carson Daly Mornings Finds Katy Perry’s Disco Ball At Griffith Park

By Ophelia Zúñiga

With the official release date being Friday, Feb. 10th, the hype for Katy Perry’s newest single “Chained To The Rhythm” (Feat. Skip Marley) is UNREAL. We’ve been waiting for almost 4 years since her last album release.

Most people will probably be hearing it for the first time at the Grammys this Sunday for her comeback debut performance…unless you were one of the crazy fans, like myself, who went on a scavenger hunt to hear the single first.

In case you missed it, Katy Perry began tweeting Wednesday morning and started what became a global scavenger hunt. Her team had disco-like balls chained in different parts of the world, our job was to take a set of headphones and find them. Well I did!

Griffith Park in Los Angeles was the only place in Southern California to get one of these disco balls (though later reported that Capitol Records added one to their building). All that was given to us was a photo of the disco ball with nothing, but a landmark to find. It was challenging and my shoes got a little muddy, but it was totally worth the hike!

Upon arrival, other fans and curious hikers had beaten me to it. There was a board with simple illustrated instructions: disco chained ball + headphones + smiley face. So I did that. To my surprise the song was not anything that I was expecting. I’d describe her song as a club banger for sure, electro-pop, with a hint of reggae – you can’t help but dance!

Overall, this was a genius plan and it made fans very excited. If you missed it, don’t worry that you’re not part of the “cool club” (jk hehe) – you’ll be able to hear its release here on 97.1 AMP Radio or watch her perform it at the Grammys. Yay!

