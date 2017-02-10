Domino’s Has A Pizza Wedding Registry Now

by Crystal Zahler

Pizza addicts, your wedding registry awaits.

Domino’s announced that they have a pizza wedding registry and we are losing it!

Any two people who are in love with each other and pizza are going to want these as gifts.

Your guests can pick from packages like the “Thank You Card-A-Thon” to have pizza while you’re racing through writing those thank you cards, or even a “Low-Key Date Night” or they might be kind enough to buy you both “An Excuse Not to Cook” package.

Once you purchase the package it is sent to the recipient as an eGift Card, but you also have the option to print it out so you can put in a card!

Bonus: Prices start at $15, so you don’t have to break the bank for a cool present!

Honestly, the Domino’s Registry site says it all: “The first registry for couples who prefer delicious melty cheese to crystal gravy boats.”