Justin Timberlake, Sting, Lin-Manuel Miranda will Perform at 2017 Oscars

By Amanda Wicks

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Justin Timberlake, and Sting will go head-to-head in the Best Original Song category at the 2017 Academy Awards, and now all three will also take the stage to perform the tracks they wrote.

Related: Justin Timberlake, Lin-Manuel Miranda Nominated for Oscars

Both Timberlake and Miranda wrote tracks for animated films. Timberlake will perform the hit single “Can’t Stop the Feeling” from Trolls, while Miranda will perform “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana. He’ll be joined onstage by Auli’i Cravalho, the actress who voiced the title character. If Miranda wins, he’ll become the youngest person ever to achieve EGOT.

Sting, meanwhile, will perform “The Empty Chair,” the song he co-wrote with J. Ralph for Jim: The James Foley Story, and Legend will perform both nominated songs from La La Land, “Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” and “City of Stars.” Although they were written by the film’s composer Justin Hurwitz, Legend appears in the film as a central musical character.

The 89th Annual Academy Awards airs Sunday, February 26th at 7:00 pm EST on ABC. Check out the full list of nominated songs below.

Best Original Song

“Audition (The Fools Who Dream),” La La Land

“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls

“City of Stars,” La La Land

“The Empty Chair,” Jim: The James Foley Story

“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana