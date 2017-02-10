Producer Angie Is A Serial Online Shopping Returner

February 10, 2017 9:22 AM
Filed Under: online shopping, Shopping

By Sarah Carroll

Producer Angie is attending a wedding soon and that means she’s on the hunt for the perfect outfit.

She recently purchased 10 dresses online from the same store, even though she only intends to keep one.

You never know what it’s going to look like in person, so you might as well give yourself some options. Plus, shipping is free both ways, so why not?

One of her friends called her out for being shady, so she had to ask all of us to be the judge.

Take a listen to our online shopping debate below…

