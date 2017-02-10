Win Tickets to Zedd Presents Welcome! A Fundraising Concert for the ACLU

This weekend we are hooking you up with tickets to check out Zedd’s Benefit Concert, raising funds for the ACLU.

It’s called Zedd Presents Welcome! and it is STACKED with amazing artists.

It’s going down April 3rd at Staples Center with Bebe Rexha, Camila Cabello, Daya, Halsey, Imagine Dragons, Incubus, Machine Gun Kelly, Macklemore, Miguel, Mija, Skrillex, Tinashe and of course, Zedd himself will be performing!

He stopped by AMP Radio earlier this week to talk to Michelle about the show, and gave us some details about new music too! You can check out that interview here:

To win tickets, listen during the hours listed below.

Friday: 6p, 8p, 10p

Saturday: 9a, 11a, 1p, 3p, 5p, 7p, 9p, 11p

Sunday: 9a, 11a, 1p, 3p, 5p, 8p, 11p

You can also purchase tickets, which are on sale NOW by clicking here. All profits benefit the ACLU, so think of it as making a donation and getting a cool concert out of it too!