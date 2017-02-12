Chance the Rapper Wins Best New Artist

By Amanda Wicks

After petitioning the Recording Academy to consider streaming-only music, Chance the Rapper took home his second GRAMMY of the night for Best New Artist.

Wearing a dapper blue-gray suit and his iconic “3” hat, Chance took the stage and gave thanks to God.

“Glory be to God,” he said. The rapper rose to fame combining rap with an underlying gospel sound and message, and he reiterated that throughout his speech.”I claim this victory in the name of the Lord. I wanna thank God for my mother and my father, who supported me since I was young, for Kirsten, for Kinsley, for all of Chicago,” he said, mentioning his girlfriend, daughter and hometown.

Midway through his speech, the music began to cut him off but Chance shushed it. “Oh Imma talk. Y’all can play the music if you want.”

Chance added, “I know people think independence means you do it by yourself, but independence means freedom. I do it with these folks right here” before repeating his opening line thanking God.