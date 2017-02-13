Ben & Jerry’s Secretly Released 2 New Vegan Flavors

by Crystal Zahler
Ben & Jerry’s has gone beyond our wildest dreams once again and released more flavors!
The ice cream company that already brought us 4 non-dairy options for our Vegan and/or lactose intolerant friends has now given them 2 more to pick from!
BREAKING NEWS: A new non-dairy @benandjerrys flavor, coconut seven layer bar showed up out of nowhere at south square market. I can't seem to find any info anywhere on the internet about its existence. It was super good. Loved the graham and caramel swirls. The ice cream had almost a marshmallow taste to it kind of. A junk food miracle! EDIT: no honey! Has the certified vegan logo!
Cherry Garcia & Coconut Seven Layer Bar add to the Vegan team, which already includes the delicious options of Chocolate Fudge Brownie, P.B & Cookies, Chunky Monkey, and Coffee Caramel!
Vegan or not, we can’t wait to get our hands on a pint!