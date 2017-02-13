Ben & Jerry’s Secretly Released 2 New Vegan Flavors

by Crystal Zahler

Ben & Jerry’s has gone beyond our wildest dreams once again and released more flavors!

The ice cream company that already brought us 4 non-dairy options for our Vegan and/or lactose intolerant friends has now given them 2 more to pick from!

BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: oh yeah I forgot. This too!!!! @benandjerrys A photo posted by Vegan Monster (@phillyveganmonster) on Feb 6, 2017 at 5:22am PST

Cherry Garcia & Coconut Seven Layer Bar add to the Vegan team, which already includes the delicious options of Chocolate Fudge Brownie, P.B & Cookies, Chunky Monkey, and Coffee Caramel!

Vegan or not, we can’t wait to get our hands on a pint!