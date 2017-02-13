Drake Congratulates Chance the Rapper’s GRAMMY Wins

By Annie Reuter

Drake is no sore loser. The rapper congratulated Chance the Rapper for his three big GRAMMY wins on Sunday evening (Feb. 12), after he took home the award for Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Album.

Drake was also nominated in two of the three categories that Chance won, but he showed no remorse about losing the GRAMMYs to the newcomer. Instead, he texted his heartfelt congratulations.

“CONGRATS BOI!!!!!!! WELL DESERVED. I AM IN MANCHESTER HAVING A DRINK FOR U BROSKI. MORE MORE MORE,” Drake wrote.

Chance shared a screengrab of the text conversation the two had to Instagram Sunday night. His post showed him mid-conversation as he hadn’t yet sent his own reply to Drake.

“Love you bro! I’m hearing amazing things about your tour,” he wrote.

Maybe this will plant the seeds for a beautiful collaboration.