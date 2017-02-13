How To Celebrate Galentine’s Day

By Sarah Carroll

Tomorrow is all about roses, candlelit dinners, and boxes of chocolate, but today, we celebrate a holiday known is Galentine’s Day!

What is Galentine’s Day, you may ask? It’s a special occasion created by Parks and Recreation character Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler), and well, we’ll let her sum it up.

“Oh, it’s only the best day of the year. Every February 13th, my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home, and we just come and kick it, breakfast-style. Ladies celebrating ladies. It’s like Lilith Fair, minus the angst. Plus frittatas.”

That’s right. Today is the day to gather all your best ladies together in one place and celebrate your friendship!

Galentine’s Day can be observed in roughly a billion different ways. Brunch is always a great place to start, but if you’re stuck at the office, meet up for happy hour. Or maybe you can relax with an afternoon manicure/pedicure?

Better yet? Give back to your community by volunteering for a women’s charity.

Love being spontaneous? Drop everything and take a trip with your girls, even if it’s just to the beach!

What if you live too far away from your favorite women? Show them you care with a thoughtful gift. Etsy has a ton of Galentine’s-themed ideas…click HERE to check them out!

