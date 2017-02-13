Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Laverne Cox Apologizes For Her Grammy Introduction of Lady Gaga and Metallica

Lady Gaga’s performance with Metallica was one of the most talked about moments of the 59th Annual Grammys partly because of the way they slayed together on stage, but also because of the technical mishaps beyond their control.

Laverne Cox even found herself caught in the crossfires of angry fans. She got dragged for failing to mention Metallica while presenting the duet via the pre-written teleprompter script.

She apologized on Twitter telling fans, “I am so sorry to #Metallica and all their fans. I am told I didn’t say their names during the intro. Love you Metallica. You Rock. #Grammys”.

Perez also talked about…Grammy’s best and worst dressed, Adele had to restart her tribute to George Michael, Beyonce’s performance honored mothers and womanhood, Bruno Mars lead a Grammy tribute to Prince, Solange says Beyonce was snubbed of Album of the Year because she’s black, DJ Khaled has a new song out featuring Beyonce and Jay Z, Mischa Barton crashed a UHAUL into an apartment complex, violence caused Shia LeBeouf’s art installation to shut down several years early, Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa are dating again, and Kevin Smith is doing a Jay & Silent Bob reboot.

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles