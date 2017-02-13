Taco Bell Brings Alcoholic Slushies To The OC

by Crystal Zahler

Taco Bell is expanding it’s Cantina concept to The OC!

In case you haven’t heard of the amazing idea the fast food chain came up with, it’s an upgrade of the typical interior with a larger open plan kitchen and the added bonus of an alcohol license.

This new Taco Bell cantina will be taking over the 53 year old Original Pizza in Newport Beach. With spots already in Las Vegas, Chicago, San Francisco, and Austin, it must be going well to finally be bringing it over to SoCal!

Quick pit-stop for burritos and tacos is now going to include alcoholic beverages too!