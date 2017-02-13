This Week in Sports: LeBron Floppin’ James

by Brian Bernstein

Los Angeles Lakers (19-37):

I am not now, nor have I been a fan of the way Lakers head coach Luke Walton manages his in game rotations, or substitutions, throughout this season; however, I am very impressed with his new philosophy and starting lineup.

With more than half the season in the rear view mirror, Walton has decided to shake up his starting five to see what the future entails. He has chosen to bring veterans Luol Deng and Timofey Mozgov off the bench and replaced them with Brandon Ingram and Tarik Black. Rookie center Ivica Zubac has secured the backup center spot leaving Mozgov the odd man out. He has not played in the previous three games.

This was a brilliant move by the front office and Walton. Not only has the intensity increased, but also the Lakers organization has a lot of unknowns they need answered before the end of the year to know what direction to go in during the off-season.

They have concluded their Grammy trip and will return home to face the Sacramento Kings before heading back out to Phoenix before the all-star break.

Los Angeles Clippers (33-21):

Gosh, the Clippers have struggled mightily since loosing their leader, Chris Paul. They have lost six of their previous 10, but I guess the good news is they have a two-game winning streak going.

Try to control your sarcastic remarks when reading this, any positive strides for a Chris-less team is good. You also did get back Blake Griffin.

Lob City will conclude their Grammy trip with one final game in Utah on Monday before their Wednesday home game against Atlanta to enter the all-star break.

NBA:

In other NBA news, the New York Knicks have continued to keep us entertained with their Golden Globe winning soap opera when Madison Square Garden security guards forcefully removed former fan favorite Charles Oakley for no reason.

This was just the newest twist in the Knicks season as trade rumors involving Carmelo Anthony continue to rise, and general manager Phil Jackson can’t control his fingers as he keeps putting out misleading tweets.

Oh man. Kevin Durant sure heard it from his former crowd Saturday night when he returned to Okalahoma City for the first since turning his back on them. Although he and the Golden State Warriors got the last laugh with the victory, he definitely got frustrated and did not like the chants of “cupcake” towards him. If you don’t get it, they were calling him soft.

LeBron James and his Cavaliers have gotten out of their funk and returned to winning basketball. Although they need to tighten some screws on the defensive side, their offense is clicking on all cylinders. The King now needs to stop flopping, again. Come on man! Take a hint from televisions Dave Coulier and “cut it out.”

MLB:

The Los Angeles Dodgers have successfully completed a blood transfusion of veteran reliever Sergio Romo. Team doctors drained all that nasty black and orange San Francisco DNA out and replaced it with Dodger blue.

He will most likely be the newest set-up man to all-star closer Kenley Jansen. Adding depth where the Dodgers were weak.

In national news, MLB officials have stated they are thinking about tweaking the strike zone to make it smaller, in hopes that it will increase offensive production and up their ratings.

NHL:

The LA Kings have won six of eight and are currently tied for the wildcard spot with Nashville. They won’t play again until Thursday against the Phoenix Coyotes and then a back-to-back with Florida and at Anaheim.

Good news for the boys in black, goaltender Jonathon Quick has returned to the ice during practice after suffering a groin injury in the season opener. His return is still not known, but the fact that he’s on the ice is a good sign.

The Ducks have been in a mini rut recently, but have the fourth most points in the Western Conference. NHL standings are about points not wins.

They finish off a six game road trip Tuesday in Minnesota and then return home to face Florida and the Kings.