Booker’s Bachelor Breakdown: ABC Picks Its First Black Bachelorette

It’s Valentine’s Day, which means The Bachelor’s romance meter gets turned up 1000%…well, at least that’s how it USUALLY goes down.

But we don’t have an average Prince Charming this season. We’re stuck with Nick, who seems to be the most unlikable single guy of all time.

Just how unlikable is he? He hemmed and hawed for minutes after the classiest women left standing professed her love to him!

“I’m looking for the type of love I’ve never had before,” Nick admitted to Vanessa. “And I do believe although I’ve been in love and I’ve had some great loves of my life that there is a greater love for me. I really like you.”

I really like you? I REALLY LIKE YOU?! Look, we’re all for genuine honesty, but this is the guy who still sees a future with super-villain Corinne! It’s safe to say this is the most unromantic season yet on The Bachelor.

“Listen, if there’s a noise that panties make as they run back up a girl’s leg, it sounds like that!” Booker so aptly described to Carson Daly earlier this morning on 97.1 AMP Radio.

But back to Corinne. Yes, she managed to make the cut yet again despite being a total terror. She’s like a car wreck you at which you can’t stop staring.

“There’s no other reason to watch,” Booker said. “There really isn’t. No one’s rooting for anyone.”

That being said, Booker declared Raven to be the odds-on favorite to win Nick’s heart.

“She was on the group date last night. He made out with her a ton. I think she’s the show’s new front-runner.”

But who’s the real winner this week in Bachelor Nation? Texas lawyer (and current contestant) Rachel Lindsay. For the first time ever, the show will have its first black Bachelorette!

“She is as hot as can be, but the weird thing is that she’s still on the show, so there’s a goof somewhere, there’s a leak. Something happened,” Booker said.

Leak or not, we’re excited to see much more of Rachel. It’s about darn time!

