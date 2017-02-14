Ed Sheeran Is “Surprised” By His Comeback Success

By Sarah Carroll

The weekend is typically a time for everyone to kick back and relax…except if you’re Ed Sheeran.

The singer-songwriter just wrapped up a whirlwind couple of days, performing on both Saturday Night Live and the Grammy Awards.

But the hustle is definitely paying off. Sheeran became the first act ever to debut in the Billboard Hot 100 top 10 with two songs simultaneously.

It was a risk to release “Shape of You” and “Castle On The Hill” at the same time and even Sheeran is impressed at how well they’re continuing to perform on the charts.

“Surprised week one? Not really,” he told Carson Daly on 97.1 AMP Radio. “But surprised now? Yes. I think when you come back with a song, the kind of initial impact is always going to be good…But now we’re in our sixth or seventh week now and it’s back to number one. It’s growing week on week and I think that’s what was the surprising thing is for me that people continue to like it.”

Sheeran has no plans to slow down anytime soon. His tour kicks off next month and will keep him busy through 2018. The 25-year-old Brit also revealed he will be releasing another Divide track soon.

“It’s not a single, but it is going to be released in a single format so hopefully it’s going to be out on iTunes,” he explained. “It’s called ‘How Would You Feel’ and it’s a song that I wrote and produced myself…I had produced the Hobbit song, but this is the first time I’ve produced anything on my own record and I hope people like it.”

The last few weeks have been quite an adjustment for Sheeran. He recently wrapped up a year-long break from all social media.

“The first week, it hit me like a ton of bricks. I had forgotten how much work goes into the releasing an album, but yeah, I’m kind of in my stride now and I feel fine. I’m happy to be back. It’s a very exciting thing, but it’s kind of more exciting that [the songs] are doing well.”

