Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Former America’s Next Top Model Contestant Shades Rita Ora

Krislian Rodriguez was the only Latina on Season 23 of America’s Next Top Model, but she wasn’t the only person on the show who dated Calvin Harris and that, she claims, is why she got sent home early.

Krislian dated Calvin Harris right after he dated ANTM host Rita Ora and because Rita already knew of her, she was at a disadvantage. She told TMZ, “There was definitely some rivalry happening with her, which I didn’t understand, but I mean it happened.”

Perez also talked about…Amber Rose says she and Wiz Khalifa are NOT back together, Playboy will go nude again starting with their March issue, George Clooney’s mom says Amal is pregnant with a boy and girl, Solange tweeted out facts to back up her claim that Beyonce lost Album Of The Year because of racism, Nick Cannon says lots of drama made him leave America’s Got Talent, Hugh Jackman has been diagnosed with skin cancer again, Rachel Lindsay will be the first black Bachelorette next season, and Joy Villa has the #1 album on iTunes after wearing a Make America Great Again dress to the Grammys.

For all the details, get the full stories from the links below

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles