Starbucks To Serve Ice Cream at 100 Stores

by Tamara Hill

Take a deep breathe ice cream lovers because Starbucks is launching an exciting new treat! Starbucks is now adding affogato to their menu!

For those who don’t know what an affogato is, it’s an Italian dessert that has a scoop of vanilla ice cream that is drowned with a shot of hot espresso.

So here’s the deets, according to the Business Insider affogato will be offered at 100 stores across the country.

The Coffee chain has started serving its more luxurious Roastery Affogato menu to 10 upscale bars in Los Angeles, Boston and Washington, DC.

So stop by your nearest Starbucks and test out their new treats!