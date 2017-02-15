Adam Levine Won’t Sabotage His Relationships to Make Good Music

By Sarah Carroll

Adam Levine is a happily married man with a brand new baby daughter, but you’d never know that if you’re listening to Maroon 5’s latest release.

The band dropped their new single “Cold” earlier this week and Levine was quick to clarify that the lyrics don’t reflect what’s happening right now in his personal life.

“The truth is at some point in your life, you have to realize I can’t sabotage my life and relationships anymore to make good music!” he told Carson Daly on 97.1 AMP Radio. “You kind of have to evolve, so in a way, I’m kind of playing a character that’s far from myself in some of these songs because otherwise I would either be writing about sunshine and rainbows all day.”

“I kind of love to do whatever is the opposite of what people expect,” he continued. “I don’t like to go along with everything too easily, so this is I guess my way of rebelling against my own happy life!”

