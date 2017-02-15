Adam Levine Won’t Sabotage His Relationships To Make Good Music

By Sarah Carroll

Adam Levine is a happily married man with a brand new baby daughter, but you’d never know that if you’re listening to Maroon 5’s latest release.

The band dropped their new single “Cold” earlier this week and Levine was quick to clarify that the lyrics don’t reflect what’s happening right now in his personal life.

“The truth is at some point in your life, you have to realize I can’t sabotage my life and relationships anymore to make good music!” he told Carson Daly on 97.1 AMP Radio. “You kind of have to evolve, so in a way, I’m kind of playing a character that’s far from myself in some of these songs because otherwise I would either be writing about sunshine and rainbows all day.”

“I kind of love to do whatever is the opposite of what people expect,” he continued. “I don’t like to go along with everything too easily, so this is I guess my way of rebelling against my own happy life!”

The new M5 track features Future and Levine couldn’t stop raving about the Atlanta-based rapper.

“He’s one of those guys who kind of creeps up on you and you see him around and you hear what he’s doing,” Levine explained. “We always like to get people who hopefully haven’t done too much in this world and haven’t totally bridged the gap as much yet as they’re going to inevitably. So, he’s one of the guys who’s right to do something like this and he loved the song. He’s so unbelievably mega-talented.”

“Cold” comes nearly fifteen years after the release of Songs About Jane, Maroon 5’s debut album.

“We’ve never been shy about plugging ourselves into the time because I think it’s super cool to span a long period of time and make music,” Levine said of the band’s longevity. “I love rolling with the times and kind of changing it up for fun. It creates a totally different section at your concert. There’s always cool things you get from having different styles of presenting music.”

Just last week, the 37-year-old singer-songwriter received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Levine admitted he got emotional when his Voice co-star Blake Shelton spoke on his behalf at the big unveiling.

“You wouldn’t believe it, but it was disarmingly charming and honest. I think he must have had some Obama-level speechwriters come in and get him some really good stuff because it wasn’t him. It was like this nice guy who was saying things that were making me tear up.”

