Cee Lo Green Professes Love To Beyonce In “Jay-Z’s Girl”

By Sarah Carroll

Step aside, Adele! There’s a new #1 Beyonce fan and he goes by the name of Cee Lo Green.

Green¬†decided to share his affinity for Queen Bey in grand fashion on Valentine’s Day by releasing an¬†updated version of Rick Springfield’s “Jessie’s Girl” on Tuesday, aptly renamed “Jay-Z’s Girl.”

“Jay Z is the king,” Little Fun, a younger version of Green professes in the music video. “And I’m probably his biggest fan/ But there’s a feeling inside that I’m sure he’d understand/ I’m in love with Bey and I wanna be her man.”

Watch the hilarious music video, which is part of his Gnarly Davidson project, below:

