Cee Lo Green Professes Love To Beyonce In “Jay-Z’s Girl”

February 15, 2017 7:33 AM
Filed Under: Beyonce, cee lo green, Gnarly Davidson, Jay-Z

By Sarah Carroll

Step aside, Adele! There’s a new #1 Beyonce fan and he goes by the name of Cee Lo Green.

Green decided to share his affinity for Queen Bey in grand fashion on Valentine’s Day by releasing an updated version of Rick Springfield’s “Jessie’s Girl” on Tuesday, aptly renamed “Jay-Z’s Girl.”

“Jay Z is the king,” Little Fun, a younger version of Green professes in the music video. “And I’m probably his biggest fan/ But there’s a feeling inside that I’m sure he’d understand/ I’m in love with Bey and I wanna be her man.”

Watch the hilarious music video, which is part of his Gnarly Davidson project, below:

