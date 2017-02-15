Katy Perry Named A Shoe After Hillary Clinton

February 15, 2017 10:57 AM
Filed Under: Katy Perry

by Crystal Zahler

Katy Perry Collections launches on February 16th and we can’t wait! Especially after finding out that each shoe Katy Perry has designed is after an awesome lady in her life!

One of the designs was inspired by Hillary Clinton, a beautiful blush pump with a chunky see-through heel that has gold stars.

Katy talked about the design saying that the gold stars in the heel were “a pep in her step.” Other women she has named a shoe after are ‘Girls’ actresses Lena Dunham and Allison Williams along with other friends and family close to her.

Shoes from the Katy Perry Collections line will retail anywhere from $60 to $300.

COURTESY KATY PERRY COLLECTIONS

COURTESY KATY PERRY COLLECTIONS

 

