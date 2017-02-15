Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Amanda Bynes Addresses Pregnancy And Marriage Rumors

Amanda Bynes has returned to Twitter (@amandabynes) after a six-month hiatus while studying at Fashion Institute of Design & Marketing to clear the air about possible fake accounts.

According to her verified account, someone hacked into Amanda’s Instagram and has been posting personal photos and claims she is pregnant and getting married. The fake account also claimed, “My parents are the ones tweeting on @amandabynes” before tweeting “Amanda is an actress, a very bad and evil one at that. I am Ashley, a fashion designer extraordinaire!”

@AmandaBynes says the claims made by the fake account are untrue and they’ve asked Twitter to take down the account, but it remains.

Perez also talked about…Alanis Morissette’s house got robbed, Mariah Carey is performing on Jimmy Kimmel for the first time since her infamous New Years Eve show, Aaron Carter says he’s sold more records than Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper is going on an arena tour, Kate Upton is going to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit edition for the third time, Ben Affleck doesn’t even want to act in The Batman anymore, YouTube gamer PewDiePie lost business deals because of Anti-Semitic comments, Starbucks is going to sell ice cream, Harrison Ford landed his plane on the wrong runway, and Dallas Cowboys’ Tony Romo and his wife are expecting their third baby.

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles