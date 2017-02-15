Spring Break Is Almost Here!

February 15, 2017 11:45 AM
By Alex D.

Today feels like Spring!!! Finally, I need the hot I need the sun and I need a pool! So, what are you doing for Spring Break this year? It’s a little over a month away!

This year, I’ll be out in Palm Springs for Krave Spring BreakIt’s a party for women that brings together all cultures, and celebrates everyone… while having an amazing 4 days 3 nights out in the desert.

The hottest female L.A. DJ’s will be there, as well as surprise performers!

16684371 1490784620956191 8896320566160123009 n Spring Break Is Almost Here!

What are you doing for Spring Break? Let me know!

