The BAE Show Artist Spotlight: Chance The Rapper & Migos

By Desiree Bibayan

Two completely different styles of rap but none the less, these boys are headed towards taking over the future of hip hop. You can hear new music from Chance The Rapper & Migos this Sunday night at 9pm on The BAE Show!

CHANCE THE RAPPER

A 10 day suspension from high school turned Chancelor Bennett into Chance The Rapper. That’s right, the Chicago born artist made his first mixed tape during those 10 days. Now at 23, Chance is on his third mixed tape, “Color Book” which just won him 3 Grammys for it’s rambunctious, genuine, and jazzy gospel feel. Chance has turned down every record label, choosing to make art instead of just a product. All of his mixed tapes and song has been publically released which only increases the dedication of his devoted fan base. The rapper, songwriter, and producer just announced his Magnificent Coloring Tour and tickets are already selling out, Chance The Rapper is changing the music industry that proving unsigned artist can have mainstream success.

MIGOS

Rain drop, drop top, Migos are going all the way to the top top. Okay seriously though- whether you love or hate the crazy rap style of Migos, “Bad and Boujie” is undeniably catchy and fun. The Atlanta trio gained their first serious mainstream success with “Versace,” the tongue and cheek banger that even converted Drake to a Migos fan. Their new album, “Culture” is making the internet loose its mind and is quickly taking over Billboard charts. From hanging out with Kylie Jenner to having thousands of people signing a petition to have Migos perform at the Super Bowl, this trio is no joke. The boys started off living in a small house in Georgie where they all were raised by the same woman, front man, Quavo’s mother. Years later, the boys are making ridiculous amount of money but haven’t forgotten their past. Now Quavo’s mom and the Migo’s caretaker lives in an Atlanta mansion and have no plans on slowing down. “Culture” is a complete album that flows and is thought out. “T-Shirt” is a more slowed down mellow song that is going to be their next hit. You heard it first on The BAE Show!