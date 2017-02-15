Trending Forward: Pick Of The Month

It’s February!!! We’ve survived 3 weeks of a Trump Presidency…..

Anyway, we thought we’d have some fun with this edition of Trending Forward. Just two companies that Ophi and I love, and we want you to check them out. My pick of the month is Lotuss Clothing Supply. I met the owner, Melissa, while I was still living in the Bay. She was one of the first people to believe in me and wanted to be a part of my journey. The thing I love about her clothing line is their motto, “dream big, inspire others.” I fell in love with that quote, and I’m lucky enough to represent them in L.A.

Here are a few of their newest items. And what’s so dope about them is I swear they always have a sale going on! Follow them on Instagram and Facebook.