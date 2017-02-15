Watch ‘Hidden Figures’ For Free This Weekend

by Crystal Zahler

Compliments of AMC Theaters and 21st Century Fox coming together to celebrate Black History month select theaters will have free showings of ‘Hidden Figures’ this Saturday, February 18th!

Hidden Figures follows 3 African-American women working in NASA, who each pushed racial and gender boundaries of their time. They each became extremely significant within NASA and American History as a whole.

Watching these strong, intelligent women persevere is a great way to celebrate Black History month and 14 different cities will have free screenings of the film!

Angelenos can go to the AMC Southbay Galleria 16 in Redondo Beach to watch the Oscar-nominated film. The show will start at 10:00am.

Tickets for the free screening are available online and are first-come, first-serve, so hurry and grab a pair on the AMC website! You can also make a request to bring a free screening to your area if there isn’t one nearby!