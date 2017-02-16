LA Has A Secret Porsche Restaurant

by Crystal Zahler

Restaurant 917 has stayed low-key for the past few months, but it actually has a lot to offer. With beautiful hills and cars galore, adding food into the mix just makes it that much more awesome.

Hidden between the 110 and 405 freeways, it may not seem like an ideal place for a restaurant, but a majority of the guests work for Porsche or go to drive.

Coming from Chef Matt Lee who was previously an executive chef at the Getty, the food is great, with options like ahi tuna or grilled steak. A lunch tasting menu is about $35 per person and drinks are around $15.

Best part is the fact that cars line up for road course outings every hour or so and if that’s not cool enough already you can walk around the shop and watch the mechanics work on the classic cars.

Located in Carson, Restaurant 917 is open for lunch Tuesday through Saturday from 11:30am until 3:00pm and dinner Thursday through Saturday from 5:30pm to 8:30pm.

Everyone there literally loves Porsche. One kitchen worker even makes sure all of the butter that accompanies the bread is shaped like the Porsche 911. That’s dedication.