Lady Gaga Is Launching Her Own Wine Line

February 16, 2017 11:13 AM

by Crystal Zahler

Grab your wine glasses, friends and lots of Lady Gaga music, because Grigio Girls is definitely going to be perfect for a girls night!

Lady Gaga is launching Grigio Girls which will be wine cocktails, wine punches, and even wine coolers, with everything named after the popstar’s songs.

She decided to name the whole line ‘Grigio Girls’  just like the song she wrote as a tribute for her friend Sonja, battling cancer.

We wish we had a release date for Gaga’s wine, but all we know is that we want all the Gaga wine and we want it now!

