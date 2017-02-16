Made In LA: Carson Daly Mornings Visits Shape House

February 16, 2017 12:18 PM
By Sarah Carroll

Shape House: you may not have heard of it, but all your favorite celebrities can’t stop raving about it — Selena Gomez, the Kardashians, Emma Roberts, Demi Moore, and Sophia Bush, just to name a few.

It’s an urban sweat lodge designed to rid your body of toxins and it’s right here in Southern California!

Carson Daly Mornings just launched a brand new segment called Made In LA. We’re trying out many of the unique experiences Los Angeles has to offer and we couldn’t think of a better place to start than Shape House.

We got the idea from none other than Selena Gomez. When she visited the morning show a while back, Carson couldn’t help but mention how healthy she looked. The pop star credited her glow to the Shape House lifestyle.

The premise is simple. You lie inside an infrared-heated bed for 55 minutes. While you sweat, you can watch Netflix, HBO, and other streaming services on a television placed in your eyesight.

It’s a spa-like experience, with dimmed lights, soft music, and a relax room you can utilize post-sweat.

Sweat lodges are an ancient wellness tradition meant to burn calories, deepen sleep, improve skin, and lift moods. And get this, a typical sweat session is proven to burn between 800-1,600 calories. Umm…sign us up ASAP!

Producer Angie, Surfer Stephen, and I made the journey to Shape House’s West Hollywood location to sweat it out and we had an absolute blast.

Shape House currently has four locations in the Los Angeles area — West Hollywood, Larchmont, Santa Monica, and Pasadena. To learn more about the experience, check out shapehouse.com and follow them on Instagram at @shapehouse!

