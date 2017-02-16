Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Carlos Santana Got Stung By The Beyhive

February 16, 2017 11:17 AM By Perez Hilton's Daily Update
Filed Under: Adele, Beyonce, Carlos Santana, Carson Daly, Justin Bieber, Kygo, Mariah Carey, Perez Hilton, Perez Hilton's Daily Update, Santana, Selena Gomez, Women's March On Washington

Santana got stung by the Beyhive after saying, compared to Adele, Beyonce isn’t a singer.

In an interview, Santana praised Adele for her killer voice but said Beyonce does “modelling kind of music – music to model a dress”.

The Beyhive flooded his Instagram with bee emojis, causing him to take back what he said. He said, “My intent was to congratulate Adele on her amazing night at the Grammies [sic]. My comment about Beyonce was regretfully taken out of context. I have the utmost respect for her as an artist and a person. She deserves all the accolades that come her way.”

Perez also talked about…Justin Bieber is going back to court for allegedly assaulting a guy in Cleveland, Selena Gomez has a new song with Kygo called ‘It Ain’t Me’, Mariah Carey had a successful performance of her new single ‘I Don’t’ on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and the Women’s Strike is happening March 8.

For all the details, get the full stories from the links below

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles

